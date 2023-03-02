Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the January 31st total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Grupo Herdez Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Herdez stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,863. Grupo Herdez has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.99.

About Grupo Herdez

(Get Rating)

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

