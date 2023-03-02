Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,400 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the January 31st total of 457,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 5.3 %

SUPV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,977. The company has a market cap of $243.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Grupo Supervielle

Separately, TheStreet raised Grupo Supervielle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

