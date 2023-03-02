Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) PT Raised to $12.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hayward from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Hayward stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. Hayward has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $97,787.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,947.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,458,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,046,000 after buying an additional 254,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hayward by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,031,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after buying an additional 168,105 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,211,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 303,978 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Hayward by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after buying an additional 1,401,723 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

