Head-To-Head Review: Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) versus Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) and Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Vaxxinity shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.4% of Vaxxinity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Vaxxinity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$295.35 million ($17.23) -16.20 Vaxxinity $70,000.00 4,322.06 -$137.18 million ($1.24) -1.94

Volatility & Risk

Vaxxinity has higher revenue and earnings than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxxinity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxxinity has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Vaxxinity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals N/A -270.13% -123.03% Vaxxinity N/A -100.72% -73.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Vaxxinity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 0 2 9 0 2.82 Vaxxinity 0 1 0 0 2.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $294.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.57%. Given Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vaxxinity.

Summary

Vaxxinity beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. The company was founded by Rebecca Taub and Edward Chiang on September 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD. It is also developing UB-313 that targets calcitonin gene-related peptide to fight migraines; anti-PCSK9 that targets proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 serine protease to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiac events; and UB-612 for neutralizing the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Vaxxinity, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

