Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

NYSE HR opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

