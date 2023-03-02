Hedron Price Hits $0.0000 (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Hedron token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedron has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Hedron has a total market cap of $77.22 million and $749,166.48 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 94% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00424906 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,746.75 or 0.28720833 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hedron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

