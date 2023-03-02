Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as high as C$1.37. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 95,242 shares.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$140.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.42.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.