Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.11

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.11 and traded as high as C$13.73. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$13.56, with a volume of 47,113 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins lowered Héroux-Devtek from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$460.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

