Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Acquires $42,800.00 in Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Hutchison III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,290.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.02. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.04%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 6.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on HT shares. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 47,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

