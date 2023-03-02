Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10 billion-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.04 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.02-$2.10 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 11,854,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,348,846. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $448,422.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $448,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,120 shares of company stock worth $2,328,549. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

