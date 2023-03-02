HI Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $397,760.29 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. HI has a total market capitalization of $46.54 million and approximately $397,760.29 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00041281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031275 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002272 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021956 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00219885 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,490.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01747044 USD and is down -8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $514,716.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

