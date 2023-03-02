HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 26,600 Shares

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $289,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,707,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,707,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $11,970.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 10 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $120.20.

On Friday, January 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $205,085.24.

HireRight Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HireRight stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 208,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,721. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in HireRight by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.