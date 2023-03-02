Horizon Investments LLC Has $336,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $429.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $443.22 and its 200 day moving average is $430.85. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

