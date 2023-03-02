Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.58 billion-$12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-1.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,071,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after buying an additional 826,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

