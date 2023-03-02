HP (HPQ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

HP (NYSE: HPQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2023 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $26.00.

2/28/2023 – HP was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/21/2023 – HP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – HP had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $30.00 to $29.00.

HP Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.81. 7,260,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,258. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Get HP Inc alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 161.27%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,886. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 693,680 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 168,960 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in HP by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 803,319 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 141,300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,150,782 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.