HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,393. HP has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 161.27%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,784 shares of company stock worth $4,104,886 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HP by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

