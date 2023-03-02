Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $288.22

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.22 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 333.50 ($4.02). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 330.50 ($3.99), with a volume of 568,646 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.74) to GBX 340 ($4.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 345 ($4.16).
Hunting Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 288.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £537.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
Hunting Dividend Announcement
Hunting Company Profile
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
Featured Stories
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.