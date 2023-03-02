Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $288.22

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.22 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 333.50 ($4.02). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 330.50 ($3.99), with a volume of 568,646 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.74) to GBX 340 ($4.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 345 ($4.16).

Hunting Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 288.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £537.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Hunting Dividend Announcement

Hunting Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.35%.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

