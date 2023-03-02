Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.50

Shares of Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.50 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 107.52 ($1.30). Huntsworth shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.30), with a volume of 505,026 shares.

Huntsworth Stock Down 95.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £399.60 million and a PE ratio of 19.91.

Huntsworth Company Profile

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

