Hydrogenics (TSE:HYG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.59

Hydrogenics Co. (TSE:HYG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:HYGS) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.59 and traded as low as C$19.45. Hydrogenics shares last traded at C$19.59, with a volume of 2,488 shares trading hands.

Hydrogenics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.59. The stock has a market cap of C$372.70 million and a P/E ratio of -23.77.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.

