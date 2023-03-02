iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Update

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the January 31st total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAFNF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised iA Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:IAFNF remained flat at $66.07 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

