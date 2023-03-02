Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $1,493,302.24 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,692 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $1,493,302.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,310 shares in the company, valued at $35,928,913.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $623,950.00.
- On Monday, February 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $631,750.00.
- On Friday, January 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,226 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $147,806.56.
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $176,884.76.
- On Friday, December 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $67,191.48.
Impinj Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $132.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.58, a PEG ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 82.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110,262 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Impinj by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Impinj
IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impinj (PI)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.