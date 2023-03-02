Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $1,493,302.24 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,692 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $1,493,302.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,310 shares in the company, valued at $35,928,913.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $623,950.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $631,750.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,226 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $147,806.56.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $176,884.76.

On Friday, December 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $67,191.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $132.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.58, a PEG ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 82.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 243,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110,262 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Impinj by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

