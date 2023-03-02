InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.58-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.72 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.33.
InMode Price Performance
Shares of InMode stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 717,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. InMode has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.11.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

