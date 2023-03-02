Insider Buying: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Buys $250,566.40 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Twilio Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $65.74 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,364,000 after buying an additional 279,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,860 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,791,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Twilio by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after purchasing an additional 891,897 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

