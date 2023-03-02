Insider Buying: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Buys $250,566.40 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Twilio Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of TWLO opened at $65.74 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
