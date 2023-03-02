Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells $357,581.12 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Matthew Feinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.36 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

