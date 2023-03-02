Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Sells 1,432 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Turney sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $22,668.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,320.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. 1,097,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,727. The firm has a market cap of $963.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

