Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Sells 1,432 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Turney sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $22,668.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,320.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. 1,097,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,727. The firm has a market cap of $963.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.