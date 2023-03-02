Insider Selling: EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) CFO Sells $556,500.00 in Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $110.10 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $40,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $22,342,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $16,318,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,265,000 after acquiring an additional 146,199 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.