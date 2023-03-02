Insider Selling: Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,275.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KRYS traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.85. 191,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,393. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.13. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $28,365,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,010.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 276,251 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.5% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,924,000 after acquiring an additional 229,157 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,700,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

