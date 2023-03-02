Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,460 shares in the company, valued at $964,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of PLYA stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.90. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.