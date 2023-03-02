Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,460 shares in the company, valued at $964,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.90. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,623 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 914.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,090,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,616 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,404 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,621,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.