Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) CFO Sells 3,201 Shares of Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $107,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tobin Schilke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $110,754.60.

On Friday, January 20th, Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $100,519.16.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,365. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 634.12%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RVNC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

