Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Sells $79,133.28 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 8,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $79,133.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 254,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,845.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Udemy alerts:

On Monday, February 27th, Venu Venugopal sold 4,897 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $47,794.72.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $26,461.60.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $62,797.01.

Udemy Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $17.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,602 shares during the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $65,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 592,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,847 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDMY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.