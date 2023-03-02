Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Sells $79,133.28 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 8,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $79,133.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 254,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,845.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Venu Venugopal sold 4,897 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $47,794.72.
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $26,461.60.
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $62,797.01.
Udemy Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ UDMY opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $17.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.
Several research firms recently issued reports on UDMY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
About Udemy
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
