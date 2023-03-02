Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.28

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.28 and last traded at $88.92, with a volume of 618782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,896,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 200,400 shares of company stock worth $15,502,636 in the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.