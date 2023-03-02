Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Interface had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Interface updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of TILE stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.90. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TILE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.
Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.
