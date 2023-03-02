Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Interface had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Interface updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Interface Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of TILE stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.90. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TILE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Interface by 228.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Interface by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

