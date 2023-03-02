International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Credit Suisse Group

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 141,105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.