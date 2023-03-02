Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $37.33 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and $37.33 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $5.90 or 0.00025178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00074133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00052974 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001033 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,212,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,785,891 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.