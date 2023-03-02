inTEST (INTT) to Release Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd.
inTEST Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $164.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.92. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Institutional Trading of inTEST
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.
