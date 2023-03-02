inTEST (INTT) to Release Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd.

inTEST Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $164.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.92. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

inTEST Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in inTEST by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in inTEST by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in inTEST by 21.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in inTEST by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

