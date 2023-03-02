Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Invacare to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Invacare Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38. Invacare has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invacare
About Invacare
Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.
