Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Invacare to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Invacare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38. Invacare has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invacare

About Invacare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invacare by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,575,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,343 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 315.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 298.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 253,310 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 43.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 573,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 173,592 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 517.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 145,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Further Reading

