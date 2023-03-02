Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Stock Position Raised by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,149,000 after buying an additional 1,299,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after buying an additional 78,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $20,662,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $44.51 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.