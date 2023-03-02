Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

VGM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 71,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,952. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

