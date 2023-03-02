Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Down 1.5 %

VTN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,532. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 118,503 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 70,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 46,841 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

