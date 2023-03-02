Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 2nd (AAU, AC, ADMP, ADXS, AGLE, AIRI, BDNNY, BLIN, BLNK, BYFC)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, March 2nd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG). They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB). Truist Financial Co. issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Getaround (NYSE:GETR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE). They issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR). They issued a sector perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP). Scotiabank issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

