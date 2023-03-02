Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 2nd (AAU, AC, ADMP, ADXS, AGLE, AIRI, BDNNY, BLIN, BLNK, BYFC)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, March 2nd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG). They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB). Truist Financial Co. issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Getaround (NYSE:GETR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE). They issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR). They issued a sector perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP). Scotiabank issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

