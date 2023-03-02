Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO William L. Meaney Sells 17,766 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IRM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,892. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Stories

