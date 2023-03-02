iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Trimmed by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $691,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

