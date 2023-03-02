iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 23,074 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 17% compared to the average volume of 19,655 put options.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,891,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,934. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $98.41.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
