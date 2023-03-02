iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $140,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,061. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $100.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.76.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.