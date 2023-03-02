iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.28% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $19,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 3,619,946 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after buying an additional 601,076 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after buying an additional 459,862 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28,841.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after buying an additional 254,091 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 247.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $109.21 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.73.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

