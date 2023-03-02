J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $475.39

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 475.39 ($5.74) and traded as high as GBX 562.50 ($6.79). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 562.50 ($6.79), with a volume of 765,554 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £724.39 million, a PE ratio of 3,751.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 486.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 475.77.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin purchased 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £11,882,000 ($14,338,119.95). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,600,060 shares of company stock worth $1,188,229,844. 28.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

