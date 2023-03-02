Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,268,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,248 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after buying an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

