Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.19.
Jack in the Box Trading Up 3.5 %
Jack in the Box stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.13. 261,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,778. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13.
Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box
In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
