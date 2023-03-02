Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.19.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Trading Up 3.5 %

Jack in the Box stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.13. 261,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,778. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.