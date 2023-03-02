Janet Link Sells 2,581 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $168.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

