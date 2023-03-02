Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $49.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.25.

